“The case of Minister Solskyi”: NABU urged to announce the fate of ATO soldiers who received land allegedly owned by NAAS

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101047 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111357 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153992 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174899 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148433 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227821 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42655 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24945 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30013 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36019 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33361 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253949 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227821 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213659 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101047 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77807 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113592 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114457 views
“The case of Minister Solskyi”: NABU urged to announce the fate of ATO soldiers who received land allegedly owned by NAAS

“The case of Minister Solskyi”: NABU urged to announce the fate of ATO soldiers who received land allegedly owned by NAAS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102542 views

“The case of Minister Solsky”: NABU urged to announce the fate of ATO soldiers who received land allegedly owned by the National Academy of Sciences.

There is an important detail missing from the story of the suspicion of Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky: NABU is silent about the fate of ATO soldiers who received land plots that allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine. This was stated in a commentary to UNN by former adviser to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, lawyer Oleh Shram.

Details

"We have not heard from NABU that these ATO soldiers had no right to the land plots. That is, it turns out that they received them legally. On what grounds should they be deprived of the right to land plots that they received in accordance with the procedure established by law and exercised their right under the law," Shram said.

We are talking about 1,200 ATO soldiers who privatized land plots in Sumy region that the National Academy of Sciences considered theirs.

According to the NABU detectives, in 2017, ATO soldiers allegedly took possession of other people's land in this way, and Mykola Solskyi, who was a lawyer at the time, helped them. However, if a lawyer is suspected, then, according to the logic of the investigation, all 1200 ATO soldiers should be suspected. However, detectives have not yet set a "record" for the number of suspicions in one case.

"The point is that the ATO soldiers who were allocated this land were supposed to have given an obligation to sell or lease it in advance. They did it voluntarily, so what questions can there be? A person legally received a land plot and simply promised to sell it, to give it to a certain person, what is illegal about that? If they had illegally obtained the land and promised to do so, then yes, it would be a crime and there would be something to do. If they did it under duress, it is also a crime, but what if they voluntarily promised to do it? Well, then anyone can do it. For example, I received a land plot, exercised the right granted by law, but I will sell it right away, do I have the right to do so?" the lawyer explains the situation.

Shram is also surprised by the way this case is presented to the public. According to him, it may seem that the current minister committed a crime while in office. However, as the lawyer emphasizes, this is not true at all.

"The fact that the NABU is investigating cases from 5 years ago is not surprising. If you look at all the cases, most of them, except for those involving bribery, are old cases. But the way they present this case. In 2017-2018, Solsky probably never dreamed of being a member of parliament, or a chairman of a committee of the Verkhovna Rada, or even a minister. But they present this information as a crime committed by the current minister. They draw signs and diagrams and write 'Minister' everywhere. Probably, this is some kind of PR for them, on the one hand, saying, look, what a high-ranking official we have exposed, although in fact it is not true, he was just a lawyer at the time, or held some position in private structures," Shram notes.

Recall

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served a notice of suspicion to Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of allegedly organizing a scheme to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land.

Solsky himself says that the circumstances of seven years ago relate to the period of his lawyer's activity, long before his appointment as minister. His defense lawyers  claim that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that ATO soldiers acquired the right to the land.

In 2019, the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation over the disputed land plots. The decision of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation confirmed the decisions of the courts of previous instances that SE Iskra and SE Nadiya of the National Agrarian Academy of Sciences do not have state acts for the right to permanent use of these land plots.

"In dismissing the claim, the courts of previous instances concluded that there was no evidence of the transfer of the disputed land plots to the plaintiffs by way of succession, as different acts of transfer of land funds indicated different areas of land plots transferred from one enterprise to another, and that the fact of registration of the right to permanent use of land plots by legal entities whose successors are the plaintiffs had not been proved," the Supreme Court ruling reads.

NAAS land bank was empty before privatization: negligence of "agrarian scientists" was to blame30.04.24, 08:32 • 420817 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
sumySums

