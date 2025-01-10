Cabinet of Ministers will regulate the issue of booking repair crews of regional gas companies - Shmyhal

On Friday, January 10, the Cabinet of Ministers is going to resolve the issue of reservations for mobilization of repair crews of gas distribution network operators. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday, UNN reports.

"Our gas workers are booked. Today, the government has made a decision to book regional gas companies' repair crews in excess of the norm. This decision was made by the government last week and will be implemented today. Therefore, I do not see any concerns in this direction," Shmyhal said.

In Ukraine, the deadline for reservations for all persons liable for military service expires on February 28. The current legislation does not provide a mechanism to wait until the employee is re-booked.