The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project on the transfer of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard through the “Army+” app. From now on, a report may be submitted not only for a transfer within the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the National Guard, but also for a transfer from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the National Guard and vice versa. UNN reports this, citing Government Resolution No. 1426 of November 14.

Details

To approve the proposal of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces concerning the implementation, within one year from the date this resolution enters into force (but no later than the date martial law in Ukraine is terminated or revoked), of a pilot project on the procedure for transferring personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Guard using the electronic service portal for military personnel - the resolution states.

The document covers three areas: transfers of military personnel within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, within the National Guard, and transfers from the Armed Forces to the National Guard and vice versa. The government has approved a separate procedure for implementing each of these areas.

The following categories of military personnel have the right to submit a report to the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requesting a transfer to another military unit:

rear-area personnel serving in support units, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, reserve units, educational institutions and centers, who wish to transfer to a combat unit;

military personnel from non-combat units who wish to transfer to another non-combat unit;

military personnel who are already serving in combat units and wish to transfer to another combat unit;

military personnel whom the Military Medical Commission has deemed fit for rear-area units (support, Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, communications, security, medical services, logistics, etc.), who already hold such a position in their unit but wish to transfer to another unit;

military personnel with a Military Medical Commission conclusion of “limited fitness,” for whom there is no suitable rear-area position in their current unit, and who therefore wish to transfer to another unit;

military personnel who have been removed from the unit establishment (are at the commander’s disposal without a position) or belong to the rotating personnel of reserve units and wish to transfer to another unit.

General Staff simplified the mechanism for transferring servicemen between units

A report requesting a transfer is submitted through the “Army+” app, with the following documents attached:

a copy of the military registration document;

a letter of recommendation from the military unit to which the service member wishes to be transferred to perform military service;

approval from the commander of the military unit in which the service member is serving — such approval may be provided either as a separate document or in the form of approval of the report through the “Army+” app;

the Military Medical Commission’s decision for military personnel fit for rear-area units.

The Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine verifies the report submitted by the service member to determine whether there are grounds for refusing the transfer. The verification period is 72 hours from the time the report is received.

Grounds for refusing a transfer may include: the period of service is less than six months; not all documents have been submitted with the report; the service member wishes to transfer to a higher or lower position.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun processing the first simplified transfers within two corps

The rules are somewhat different for the National Guard. In particular, commander approval is not required for the transfer of enlisted, sergeant, and senior enlisted personnel if they are being transferred to combat units.

However, commander approval is mandatory for military personnel who have been appointed to and hold positions as relevant specialists and who affect the maintenance of the combat capability of the military unit in which they serve, including unit senior enlisted personnel, junior commanders, specialists in armored vehicle, artillery, and air defense units, instructors in various military occupational specialties, drivers with categories D and E, communications and automation specialists, and aviation specialists.

Another reason for refusing a transfer for National Guard of Ukraine personnel may be that their period of service in the military unit is less than six months, or less than one year has passed since the date of their previous transfer, as well as if not all documents have been submitted with the report; the service member is on assignment, on leave, or receiving inpatient or outpatient treatment; the service member has been suspended from their position during a pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings; the service member is absent without leave; or an official investigation is being conducted regarding the service member over their refusal to carry out an order.

The resolution entered into force on November 14 and, as already noted, will remain in effect for one year. Within two months after its implementation is completed, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be required to submit a report on the results of its implementation.

A new instruction on transferring military personnel to a new duty station has appeared in "Army+"