The activity of the SBU has been suspended: MP on the application of sanctions to persons associated with rf

The activity of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the identification of individuals and legal entities associated with the aggressor country has somewhat decreased, and the process of applying sanctions and recovery of property is very long. This opinion was expressed by MP Nina Yuzhanina in an exclusive commentary to UNN .

It seems to me that the SBU's activity in this direction has stopped. What is the problem - I cannot reliably say. But, on the other hand, I am watching how slowly, perhaps it is not slow from a technical point of view, but how the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office makes a decision on the proposal of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on the assets of persons against whom the SNBO has already made a decision. This is a very complicated process. And I recently wrote that for the entire period only 54 cases have been transferred, and only on a few decisions have been made - Yuzhanina noted.

According to her, the process of recovery of property and seizure of property from persons who have been sanctioned is complex and slow, because there must be purity of action on the part of the state.

"Even with the pool of already adopted sanctions against both legal entities and individuals, we have technical such long-term procedures that have not yet led to any positive result for replenishing the budget or the economy of Ukraine. It is being implemented, but the process is very long and takes time," Yuzhanina noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Omega Terminal S.A. Ipatov serves as the main cover for its head - citizen of rf Ipatov, allowing him to work quietly in Ukraine. According to public data, the Swiss company Ipatov is the founder of the Ukrainian company of the same name "Omega Terminal-Ukraine". Notably, this Russian company works with Attollo Granum through which Odessa businessmen Groza and Naumenko attempted to maintain control over the Olympex grain terminal.

"Attollo Granum is also involved in several criminal proceedings for tax evasion, and is also likely to be actively cooperating with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin. Ipatov also runs another Swiss company of Groza and Naumenko, GNT Europe SA. This company is not just part of Groza and Naumenko's GNT Group agroholding, it owns stakes in a number of companies in Ukraine that continue to operate even after the large-scale invasion of Russia. Moreover, some are even suspected of gray export of grain.