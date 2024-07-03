The activity of the SBU has been suspended: MP on the application of sanctions to persons associated with rf

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74850 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95865 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221479 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136607 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364662 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180764 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149108 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197650 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66468 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74664 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76300 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95715 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5372 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9110 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13999 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35260 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37023 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The activity of the SBU has been suspended: MP on the application of sanctions to persons associated with rf

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29308 views

According to MP Nina Yuzhanina, the activity of the Security Service of Ukraine in detecting individuals and legal entities linked to Russia has decreased, while the process of applying sanctions and returning property is very slow and complicated.

The activity of the SBU has been suspended: MP on the application of sanctions to persons associated with rf

The activity of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the identification of individuals and legal entities associated with the aggressor country has somewhat decreased, and the process of applying sanctions and recovery of property is very long. This opinion was expressed by MP Nina Yuzhanina in an exclusive commentary to UNN .

It seems to me that the SBU's activity in this direction has stopped. What is the problem - I cannot reliably say. But, on the other hand, I am watching how slowly, perhaps it is not slow from a technical point of view, but how the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office makes a decision on the proposal of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on the assets of persons against whom the SNBO has already made a decision. This is a very complicated process. And I recently wrote that for the entire period only 54 cases have been transferred, and only on a few decisions have been made

- Yuzhanina noted.

According to her, the process of recovery of property and seizure of property from persons who have been sanctioned is complex and slow, because there must be purity of action on the part of the state.

"Even with the pool of already adopted sanctions against both legal entities and individuals, we have technical such long-term procedures that have not yet led to any positive result for replenishing the budget or the economy of Ukraine. It is being implemented, but the process is very long and takes time," Yuzhanina noted.

Earlier, UNN reported that Omega Terminal S.A. Ipatov serves as the main cover for its head - citizen of rf Ipatov, allowing him to work quietly in Ukraine. According to public data, the Swiss company Ipatov is the founder of the Ukrainian company of the same name "Omega Terminal-Ukraine". Notably, this Russian company works with Attollo Granum through which Odessa businessmen Groza and Naumenko attempted to maintain control over the Olympex grain terminal.

"Attollo Granum is also involved in several criminal proceedings for  tax evasion, and is also likely to be actively cooperating  with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin. Ipatov also runs another Swiss company of Groza and Naumenko, GNT Europe SA. This company is not just part of Groza and Naumenko's GNT Group agroholding, it owns stakes in a number of companies in Ukraine that continue to operate even after the large-scale invasion of Russia. Moreover, some are even suspected of gray export of grain.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
