Tesla, Mazda, and Nissan: which used cars under 5 years old Ukrainians imported the most in April
Kyiv • UNN
In April, Ukrainians bought 5.3 thousand used cars up to 5 years old imported from abroad, with Tesla Model Y and Model 3 being the most popular models.
In April, Ukrainians purchased more than 5.3 thousand used cars imported from abroad that were less than 5 years old. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.
Details
In April, 19.8 thousand used cars were registered for the first time in Ukraine. Thus, cars up to 5 years old accounted for 27% of this number
According to Ukravtoprom statistics, gasoline cars were in the highest demand in this segment, with a 40% share. They are followed by electric cars (39%) and diesel cars (9%). The share of hybrid cars and cars with LPG amounted to 8% and 4%, respectively.
In general, the most popular models among used cars under 5 years old were the following:
- Tesla Model Y - 343 units;
- Tesla Model 3 - 323 units;
- Mazda CX5 - 189 units;
- Nissan Rogue - 174 units;
- Hyundai Kona - 172 units;
- Volkswagen Tiguan - 165 units;
- Volkswagen Golf - 152 units;
- Audi E-Tron Sportback - 112 units;
- Nissan Leaf - 110 units;
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 102 units.
