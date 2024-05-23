Tesla, Mazda, and Nissan: which used cars under 5 years old Ukrainians imported the most in April

In April, Ukrainians purchased more than 5.3 thousand used cars imported from abroad that were less than 5 years old. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

In April, 19.8 thousand used cars were registered for the first time in Ukraine. Thus, cars up to 5 years old accounted for 27% of this number - Analysts say.

According to Ukravtoprom statistics, gasoline cars were in the highest demand in this segment, with a 40% share. They are followed by electric cars (39%) and diesel cars (9%). The share of hybrid cars and cars with LPG amounted to 8% and 4%, respectively.

In general, the most popular models among used cars under 5 years old were the following:

Tesla Model Y - 343 units;

Tesla Model 3 - 323 units;

Mazda CX5 - 189 units;

Nissan Rogue - 174 units;

Hyundai Kona - 172 units;

Volkswagen Tiguan - 165 units;

Volkswagen Golf - 152 units;

Audi E-Tron Sportback - 112 units;

Nissan Leaf - 110 units;

Volkswagen ID.4 - 102 units.

Recall

In April 2024 , Ukrainians bought nearly 1,200 cars imported from China, with electric cars accounting for 77% of the total.