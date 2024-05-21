Rada supports car insurance reform: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the second reading a draft law on car insurance reform. In particular, the document provides for a gradual increase in the amount of insurance amounts to the amounts established in the countries of the European Union. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports .

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported No. 8300 on car insurance reform. "294 votes in favor ," Zheleznyak said.

He noted that the draft law provides for a gradual increase in the amount of insurance amounts (maximum insurance payments) to the amounts established in the European Union.

It is also envisaged to introduce fast guarantee payments to victims of bankrupt insurers before the Law comes into force (currently it takes years, but it is proposed to be up to 90 days); to introduce direct settlement in all road accidents in which damage is caused only to the vehicle, which will allow the victim to apply for insurance payment to his or her insurer, even if the culprit is not insured.

The draft law also provides for expanding the use of the "European protocol" - filing an application for insurance compensation in case of an accident without the participation of the police.

It was agreed that a number of important amendments for the insurance industry will be added to the legislation in the near future by the Committee - Zheleznyak added.

Recall

In April, the number of appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for re-registration of cars increased sharply in Ukraine.