Teenager dies on train roof in Kyiv, two more hospitalized with burns

On Sunday, March 29, three teenagers climbed onto the roof of a train in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. One of them died, and the other two were hospitalized with numerous burns due to electric shock. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that at 5:23 p.m., rescuers received a report that teenagers were likely on the roof of a train and had suffered electric shock on Umanska Street.

Upon arrival, rescuers found one deceased boy and two others who had suffered numerous burns. They were hospitalized. - the report says.

The body of the deceased was lowered from the carriage by rescuers and handed over to law enforcement officers to clarify the circumstances of the tragic incident.

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