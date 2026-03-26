In Kyiv, a foreigner with an F-1 grenade threatened passers-by on the street - he was detained

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old foreigner who threatened passers-by with a grenade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication near one of the houses on Akademika Yefremova Street. As law enforcement officers established, he was harassing passers-by, provoking a conflict - then he pulled out an F-1 grenade.

The detained man was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of ammunition. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, an 11-year-old child was injured as a result of an explosion during a garbage can fire - the incident occurred when minors tried to extinguish the fire themselves.