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In Kyiv, a foreigner with an F-1 grenade threatened passers-by on the street - he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

A 47-year-old drunk man provoked conflicts with people near a building on Akademika Yefremova Street. The police detained the offender, who faces up to seven years in prison.

In Kyiv, a foreigner with an F-1 grenade threatened passers-by on the street - he was detained
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old foreigner who threatened passers-by with a grenade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication near one of the houses on Akademika Yefremova Street. As law enforcement officers established, he was harassing passers-by, provoking a conflict - then he pulled out an F-1 grenade.

The detained man was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of ammunition. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, an 11-year-old child was injured as a result of an explosion during a garbage can fire - the incident occurred when minors tried to extinguish the fire themselves.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
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Bila Tserkva
Kyiv