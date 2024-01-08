Sweden says all citizens must be prepared for war

Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces Mikael Büden and Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oscar Bolin believe that all citizens of the country should be prepared for war. This was reported by TV4, according to UNN.

There may be a war in Sweden, and all Swedes must act to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, - Bolin yelled.

According to Minister Bolin, the situation is very serious. He expressed concern that the modernization of civil defense is not happening fast enough.

His opinion is shared by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who emphasized that "this is a very serious situation" and that "now it is a matter of moving from words and understanding to action.

Büden emphasized that a lot has been done in recent years to strengthen Sweden's security in the form of significant investments in defense.

At the same time, he reminded that Sweden is still on NATO's doorstep. Büden believes that the sooner the country becomes a full member of the Alliance, the better.

We have to realize how serious this situation is... Look at the news from Ukraine and ask yourself simple questions: if this happens here, will I be okay? What should I do? The more people who think, reflect and prepare, the stronger our society is, - said Büden.

Büden also added that a "strong civil society" is more important than ever in times of war.

