Sweden will stop helping Mali because of its support for Russia's war against Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Sweden will stop helping Mali because of its support for Russia's war against Ukraine

Sweden will stop helping Mali because of its support for Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Swedish government has decided to stop providing aid to Mali because the junta in that country supports Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Swedish government has decided to suspend aid to the African country of Mali because of its ties to Russia. This was stated by Minister for International Development Cooperation Johan Forssell in an interview with TV4, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the reason for this decision is that Mali supported Russia, and the African country voted against UN resolutions demanding that Russia stop its military aggression.

When we cooperate with other countries, we want those countries to want to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports their full-scale war against Ukraine,

- Forssell said.

Over the past 10 years, Sweden has provided over SEK 3.5 billion (over $237 million) in development assistance to Mali.

According to the minister, as part of the reform, Swedish aid should not support states or actors that are undemocratic or oppose the rules-based world order and thus undermine Swedish interests.

In addition, the minister noted that Sweden's assistance to developing countries has been scattered so far, so the government is going to reduce the number of countries it will help to 30, as it needs to "focus on quality and results.

Recall

Sweden is allocating 1.4 billion kronor (approximately 120 million euros) to Ukraine, which will be used, in particular, to support the country's population in the run-up to winter. The funds will be used to support electricity and heating systems and to build shelters in schools.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

