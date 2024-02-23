Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban

Budapest will sign an agreement with Stockholm on the defense industry as Hungary prepares for the final ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said before meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, UNN reports citing Reuters.

"We will close all outstanding issues and sign an agreement on the defense industry, a serious one, given the size of Hungary, and we will also define some solutions or... goals for military cooperation," Orban said.

However, did not provide any details.

The prime ministers will hold a press conference on Friday before Hungary's parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership bid in a vote on Monday.

"On Monday, the Hungarian parliament will put the final seal," Orban said.

Addendum

Sweden applied for NATO membership almost two years ago. Hungary is the only NATO member that has yet to ratify the Scandinavian country's accession.

Orban's ruling Fidesz party has repeatedly postponed the vote, citing dissatisfaction with Sweden's criticism of Hungary's performance in terms of rule of law standards.

As the newspaper notes, the delay has worsened Budapest's relations with the United States and caused concern among allies.