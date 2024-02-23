Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166707 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98495 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342231 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205935 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372622 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166605 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279299 views
Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41226 views

Hungary will sign a defense industry agreement with Sweden and ratify its NATO membership application in parliament on Monday.

Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban

Budapest will sign an agreement with Stockholm on the defense industry as Hungary prepares for the final ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid,   Prime Minister Viktor Orban said before meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, UNN reports citing Reuters. 

"We will close all outstanding issues and sign an agreement on the defense industry, a serious one, given the size of Hungary, and we will also define some solutions or... goals for military cooperation," Orban said. 

However,  did not provide any details.

The prime ministers will hold a press conference on Friday before Hungary's parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership bid in a vote on Monday.

"On Monday, the Hungarian parliament will put the final seal," Orban said. 

Addendum 

Sweden applied for NATO membership  almost two years ago. Hungary is the only NATO member that has yet to ratify the Scandinavian country's accession. 

Orban's ruling Fidesz party has repeatedly postponed the vote, citing dissatisfaction with Sweden's criticism of Hungary's performance in terms of rule of law standards.

As the newspaper notes, the delay has worsened Budapest's relations with the United States and caused concern among allies.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Reuters
NATO
Stockholm
Sweden
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orban
