Sumy region: Russians shell seven communities

Russian invaders do not stop terrorizing the border settlements of Sumy region. On Thursday, the Russians opened fire on residents of 7 communities. A total of 38 explosions were heard in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

During the day, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Miropilska, Yunakivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska and Sveska communities were shelled. - noted in the OBA.

Details

The regional military administration of Sumy region noted that as of 21:00, 11 attacks were recorded.

The Esman, Yunakivska, and Myropilska communities came under enemy mortar fire. Two more mines were dropped by the occupiers on the residents of Sveska community.

The Russian army struck Krasnopillia with artillery.

And the Russians attacked the Blopil community with an FPV drone.

Residents of the Seredina-Buda community suffered the most. There, the Russians launched a combined attack. They fired at civilians with mortars and artillery.

Recall

On Wednesday, a hundred explosions took place in Sumy region. Ten communities in the border region were shelled by the Russian military on January 10. Russians attacked with mortars, artillery and dropped explosives.