Destroyed residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the latest shelling of Kherson

Today as a result of another shelling by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation in Kherson, civilian houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

In the afternoon, the occupation forces once again shelled the town. Residential buildings were damaged. An ambulance brought the wounded 87-year-old Kherson resident to the hospital, where she is now being treated. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate - Prokudin said.

He also showed a video with the consequences of russian shelling - the footage shows the damaged houses and yards of the townspeople.

Addendum

Today the russian army shelled the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

An 87-year-old woman was injured in another shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson in. She is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.

Recall

Also in the afternoon, in Kherson region , a man hit a russian mine while cultivating fields. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

