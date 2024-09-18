Strike on ammunition depot in Tver region: satellite photos of destroyed Russian arsenals appear

Satellite images show that a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian ammunition depots. The smoke at the detonation sites indicates that not only the surrounding areas but also the bunkers themselves are burning. This was stated by George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) , UNN reports.

Details

Collected images showing damage from a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack that caused a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in Toropets, about 240 miles west of Moscow - The analyst writes.

A mild earthquake occurs in Russia after an attack on an ammunition depot in the Tver region

According to him, the fire that resulted from the attack damaged the surrounding forest area. At the same time, images show that much of the area is covered in heavy smoke, and a closer look at the ammunition storage area shows that fires continue to burn in and around some of the bunkers.

Recall

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

According to the military and political observer of the Information Resistance group , Oleksandr Kovalenko, the arsenal could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines.

The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center believes that the Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean ballistic missiles at the military arsenal in the Trevets region of Russia that was attacked by Ukraine KN23.