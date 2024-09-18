Strike on ammunition depot in Tver region: satellite photos of destroyed Russian arsenals appear

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Strike on ammunition depot in Tver region: satellite photos of destroyed Russian arsenals appear

Strike on ammunition depot in Tver region: satellite photos of destroyed Russian arsenals appear

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50760 views

Maxar satellite imagery revealed a large-scale fire at a Russian ammunition depot after the Ukrainian attack. An ISW analyst confirmed that not only the surrounding area but also the weapons bunkers themselves were on fire.

Satellite images show that a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the Ukrainian attack on the Russian ammunition depots. The smoke at the detonation sites indicates that not only the surrounding areas but also the bunkers themselves are burning. This was stated by George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) , UNN reports.

Details

Collected images showing damage from a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack that caused a series of explosions at an ammunition depot in Toropets, about 240 miles west of Moscow

- The analyst writes. 

A mild earthquake occurs in Russia after an attack on an ammunition depot in the Tver region18.09.24, 12:00 • 14825 views

According to him, the fire that resulted from the attack damaged the surrounding forest area. At the same time, images show that much of the area is covered in heavy smoke, and a closer look at the ammunition storage area shows that fires continue to burn in and around some of the bunkers.

Recall

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

According to the military and political observer of the Information Resistance group , Oleksandr Kovalenko, the arsenal could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines.

The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center  believes that the Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean ballistic missiles at the military arsenal in the Trevets region of Russia that was attacked by Ukraine KN23

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander

