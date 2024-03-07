$41.340.03
Strengthening air defense and establishing joint weapons production: Zelenskyy meets with British Defense Secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55030 views

President Zelenskyy met with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense, long-range capabilities, arms and ammunition needs, joint weapons production, and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Strengthening air defense and establishing joint weapons production: Zelenskyy meets with British Defense Secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Grant Shapps, who is on a visit to our country, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the government and people of Great Britain for their leadership in providing assistance to Ukraine.

"It is symbolic that we signed the first agreement on security cooperation with the United Kingdom during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent visit to Ukraine. Thank you for this support," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors discussed the continuation of defense cooperation in further strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, meeting other urgent needs of our country in weapons and ammunition, and establishing joint weapons production.

They noted Ukraine's significant success in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and emphasized the importance of further unimpeded functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor, the OP added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Great Britain
Grant Shapps
Rishi Sunak
Black Sea
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
