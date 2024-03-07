Umerov and Syrsky met with British Defense Minister: they discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky met with UK officials to discuss Ukraine's military needs, with Umerov thanking the UK for supplying Storm Shadow missiles that are making a difference on the battlefield.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps and Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.
The parties discussed the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi informed about the situation at the front and the latest enemy actions.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to the British partners for their comprehensive support, in particular for the supply of Storm Shadow missiles, which change the situation on the battlefield.
"The UK is constantly persuading the free world to do the right thing. Together we are proving that democracy can defeat autocracy," Umerov said during the meeting.