Storms in Hawaii caused $1 billion in damage – Governor
Kyiv • UNN
Powerful floods on Oahu led to the evacuation of 230 people and widespread destruction. Governor Josh Green warned of a continuing threat due to new precipitation.
In Hawaii, powerful storms caused widespread flooding and approximately $1 billion in damage. The island of Oahu was the most affected, where a record amount of precipitation fell in a short period. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
Details
According to authorities, rescuers evacuated more than 230 people who were cut off by water. Despite serious destruction, no fatalities have been recorded so far.
There were camps that had to be rescued, people were trapped near the water. The Coast Guard also pulled people from under debris in the ocean
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In some areas, roads were blocked due to floods and landslides, and rescuers worked around the clock.
The threat remains
Authorities warn that the danger is not yet over, as more precipitation is expected.
There's still heavy flooding everywhere, don't drive through deep water
Residents report significant losses. "We lost everything," said one of the victims, describing how water flooded his home.
The National Guard continues to monitor the situation, including water levels near dams, to avoid new disasters.
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