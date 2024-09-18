State Department shares U.S. Ambassador's opinion of the UN on the effectiveness of Ukraine's victory plan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147382 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181435 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 51493 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51493 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"
February 28, 08:30 PM • 36436 views

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 36436 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78855 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 53465 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 53465 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49944 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197028 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197028 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 146915 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146915 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146405 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150739 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141821 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158404 views
State Department shares U.S. Ambassador's opinion of the UN on the effectiveness of Ukraine's victory plan
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 45556 views

State Department shares U.S. Ambassador's opinion of the UN on the effectiveness of Ukraine's victory plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45556 views

The U.S. State Department has reviewed the plan for Ukraine's victory presented by Zelenskyy and considers it effective. The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance and is confident in its victory.

The U.S. State Department has reviewed the plan for Ukraine's victory presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Kyiv last week. The department supported the opinion of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said that “this strategy and plan can work.” This was stated on Tuesday by State Department spokesman Matt Miller, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Commenting on the statement of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Ukraine's victory plan, Miller said:

“We were presented with elements of this plan when we were in Kyiv last week, and yes, we share Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's assessment. As President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy said, he looks forward to presenting the plan in detail to the President (Joe Biden) in the coming days and weeks, and I think we'll wait for that meeting before drawing any further conclusions.

When asked to comment on the words of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said today that discussions on the use of long-range US and British missiles by Ukraine to attack deep into Russian territory will continue next week during a meeting of the UN General Assembly,

Regarding the possible discussion of Ukraine's use of US and British long-range missiles for attacks deep into Russia next week during the UN General Assembly meeting, Miller pointed out that Washington has always taken a balanced approach “when it comes to providing Ukraine with the tactical assistance it needs, the capabilities it needs...

“Secretary (Blinken) has said... that we have to be careful and cautious, and always make sure that there is a strategic rationale for every type of assistance [to Ukraine], and we continue to do that,” Miller said.

According to him, there are many different capabilities that, when used together, can help Ukraine win this war, and that is what the United States continues to provide to Kyiv. “We will continue to evaluate whether there are additional capabilities, tactics, methods that we should provide them. And when we decide that it's in their interest and in the interest of the United States, we will do so,” Miller said. He also added that the United States remains confident in Ukraine's victory.

“We expect the Ukrainians to win by continuing to provide them with the billions of dollars in security assistance that we have been providing them since the beginning of this conflict, the same assistance that, along with the courage of Ukrainian soldiers, has enabled them to regain much of the territory they lost in the early days of the war with Russia, the capabilities that helped them win the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, and that helped them push Russia back from the Black Sea. This is a policy that has proven to be successful and that we will continue to pursue,” Miller summarized.

Recall

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US has studied Zelensky's plan to end the war in Ukraine and considers it effective.

Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one post-war point. It is about security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-nationsUnited Nations
black-seaBlack Sea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

