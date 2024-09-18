State Department shares U.S. Ambassador's opinion of the UN on the effectiveness of Ukraine's victory plan

The U.S. State Department has reviewed the plan for Ukraine's victory presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Kyiv last week. The department supported the opinion of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said that “this strategy and plan can work.” This was stated on Tuesday by State Department spokesman Matt Miller, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

Commenting on the statement of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Ukraine's victory plan, Miller said:

“We were presented with elements of this plan when we were in Kyiv last week, and yes, we share Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's assessment. As President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy said, he looks forward to presenting the plan in detail to the President (Joe Biden) in the coming days and weeks, and I think we'll wait for that meeting before drawing any further conclusions.

When asked to comment on the words of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said today that discussions on the use of long-range US and British missiles by Ukraine to attack deep into Russian territory will continue next week during a meeting of the UN General Assembly,

Regarding the possible discussion of Ukraine's use of US and British long-range missiles for attacks deep into Russia next week during the UN General Assembly meeting, Miller pointed out that Washington has always taken a balanced approach “when it comes to providing Ukraine with the tactical assistance it needs, the capabilities it needs...

“Secretary (Blinken) has said... that we have to be careful and cautious, and always make sure that there is a strategic rationale for every type of assistance [to Ukraine], and we continue to do that,” Miller said.

According to him, there are many different capabilities that, when used together, can help Ukraine win this war, and that is what the United States continues to provide to Kyiv. “We will continue to evaluate whether there are additional capabilities, tactics, methods that we should provide them. And when we decide that it's in their interest and in the interest of the United States, we will do so,” Miller said. He also added that the United States remains confident in Ukraine's victory.

“We expect the Ukrainians to win by continuing to provide them with the billions of dollars in security assistance that we have been providing them since the beginning of this conflict, the same assistance that, along with the courage of Ukrainian soldiers, has enabled them to regain much of the territory they lost in the early days of the war with Russia, the capabilities that helped them win the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, and that helped them push Russia back from the Black Sea. This is a policy that has proven to be successful and that we will continue to pursue,” Miller summarized.

Recall

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US has studied Zelensky's plan to end the war in Ukraine and considers it effective.

Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to present to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one post-war point. It is about security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.