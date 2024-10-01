ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sowing season: 2.8 million hectares of winter crops planted in Ukraine, with Volyn leading the way

Sowing season: 2.8 million hectares of winter crops planted in Ukraine, with Volyn leading the way

Ukrainian farmers planted 2.8 million hectares of winter crops, including 1.8 million hectares of grain. Volyn, Poltava, Kirovograd and Ternopil regions are the leaders in sowing winter crops.

Ukrainian farmers have already sown 2.8 million hectares of winter crops. Winter crops are being sown in all regions, with a total of 1.8 million hectares sown. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, UNN reports

In particular, it has been sown:

  • winter wheat - 1.7 million hectares;
  • winter barley - 119.4 thou hectares;
  • winter rye - 34.8 thousand hectares.

Winter rape was also sown on  932.9 thou hectares.

According to the Ministry, the leaders in sowing winter crops are farmers in Volyn region - 97.5 thou hectares (58.9%), Poltava region - 136.8 thou hectares (55%), Kirovohrad region - 173.4 thou hectares (44.2%), Ternopil region - 106.6 thou hectares (54.1%).

Farmers in Volyn, Rivne, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Odesa, Chernihiv and Lviv regions have completed sowing winter rape.

Image

Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy13.09.24, 17:11 • 32283 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyAgronomy news
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine

