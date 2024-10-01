Sowing season: 2.8 million hectares of winter crops planted in Ukraine, with Volyn leading the way
Ukrainian farmers planted 2.8 million hectares of winter crops, including 1.8 million hectares of grain. Volyn, Poltava, Kirovograd and Ternopil regions are the leaders in sowing winter crops.
Ukrainian farmers have already sown 2.8 million hectares of winter crops. Winter crops are being sown in all regions, with a total of 1.8 million hectares sown. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, UNN reports .
In particular, it has been sown:
- winter wheat - 1.7 million hectares;
- winter barley - 119.4 thou hectares;
- winter rye - 34.8 thousand hectares.
Winter rape was also sown on 932.9 thou hectares.
According to the Ministry, the leaders in sowing winter crops are farmers in Volyn region - 97.5 thou hectares (58.9%), Poltava region - 136.8 thou hectares (55%), Kirovohrad region - 173.4 thou hectares (44.2%), Ternopil region - 106.6 thou hectares (54.1%).
Farmers in Volyn, Rivne, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Odesa, Chernihiv and Lviv regions have completed sowing winter rape.
