Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149066 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150339 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112316 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104947 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 41514 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 68720 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65050 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 37627 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 43757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210435 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147362 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159152 views
Actual
Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32284 views

Difficult weather conditions did not have a significant impact on crop yields and prices in Ukraine this year. However, the effects could be felt in 2025, especially for winter crops.

The drought did not affect the harvest and the cost of basic consumer products globally. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi during a speech at a thematic discussion, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Difficult weather conditions, in particular drought, did not affect the harvest and crop prices globally. But the consequences may be felt in 2025. This will especially affect the winter crop

- Vysotsky was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

According to Vysotsky, Ukrainian agricultural entrepreneurs have already adapted to the challenges since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, and agricultural production in all crop categories has stabilized.

For most vegetables, berries, and fruits, Ukraine has its own supply. There will not be high prices like in 2022, when Ukraine temporarily lost part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. But we should not expect too low prices either. Demand for products has decreased, and the market has adapted to the new conditions. There will be off-season fluctuations, and prices will traditionally rise in spring due to the storage of fruits and vegetables in storage facilities. The main factor that will affect prices, including for dairy products, is the availability of electricity

- Vysotsky noted.

He said that this year's climate change, as indicated, "partially affected the harvest of grains and oilseeds, which will be less by about 12%." The heat wave affected fodder crops, resulting in a decrease in milk production and a corresponding increase in dairy prices. However, there were no significant fluctuations in the production of poultry, pork, cattle, and eggs, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

It is also reported that a good sugar beet harvest is expected. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, sugar production will amount to 1.6 million tons, while domestic consumption will be 900 thousand tons. "That is, there is enough sugar for both the domestic market and exports," the ministry said.

The buckwheat harvest will reportedly be smaller, "but taking into account last year's stocks of cereal, it will be more than enough." 

Inflation accelerated to 7.5%. Eggs and vegetables went up the most over the month10.09.24, 16:23 • 15616 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyAgronomy news

Contact us about advertising