Drought did not affect harvest and prices for basic consumer products globally - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The drought did not affect the harvest and the cost of basic consumer products globally. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotskyi during a speech at a thematic discussion, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Difficult weather conditions, in particular drought, did not affect the harvest and crop prices globally. But the consequences may be felt in 2025. This will especially affect the winter crop - Vysotsky was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

According to Vysotsky, Ukrainian agricultural entrepreneurs have already adapted to the challenges since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, and agricultural production in all crop categories has stabilized.

For most vegetables, berries, and fruits, Ukraine has its own supply. There will not be high prices like in 2022, when Ukraine temporarily lost part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. But we should not expect too low prices either. Demand for products has decreased, and the market has adapted to the new conditions. There will be off-season fluctuations, and prices will traditionally rise in spring due to the storage of fruits and vegetables in storage facilities. The main factor that will affect prices, including for dairy products, is the availability of electricity - Vysotsky noted.

He said that this year's climate change, as indicated, "partially affected the harvest of grains and oilseeds, which will be less by about 12%." The heat wave affected fodder crops, resulting in a decrease in milk production and a corresponding increase in dairy prices. However, there were no significant fluctuations in the production of poultry, pork, cattle, and eggs, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

It is also reported that a good sugar beet harvest is expected. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, sugar production will amount to 1.6 million tons, while domestic consumption will be 900 thousand tons. "That is, there is enough sugar for both the domestic market and exports," the ministry said.

The buckwheat harvest will reportedly be smaller, "but taking into account last year's stocks of cereal, it will be more than enough."

