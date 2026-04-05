South Korea asked Gulf countries to guarantee energy supplies and ship safety

South Korea has appealed to Gulf countries to ensure a stable supply of energy and the safety of Korean vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, the country's finance ministry said, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the government, Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol met with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. During the talks, Seoul requested guarantees for uninterrupted supplies of oil, liquefied natural gas, petroleum products, urea, and other critical resources.

US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion

Separately, the South Korean side raised the issue of the safety of its vessels and crews amid the escalating situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the key routes for the global energy market.

Gulf countries promised to maintain contact with Seoul

The ministry stated that representatives of the Gulf states called South Korea a "top priority" country and promised to maintain close coordination for stable supplies.

South Korea, like many other Asian economies, is heavily dependent on energy imports from this region. Amid the war in the Middle East and shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul is trying to minimize risks to energy security and foreign trade.

Iran allowed Iraq to pass through the Strait of Hormuz