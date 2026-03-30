Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks

Filming of one of the most talked-about series, "Tomb Raider," starring Sophie Turner, has been temporarily suspended due to the actress's injury, UNN reports, citing Deadline.

Details

According to the publication, Amazon MGM Studios decided to pause production for approximately two weeks to give Turner time to recover, and the film crew will continue to be paid during this downtime.

The series is being filmed in the UK, and Turner is transforming into the famous video game heroine, archaeologist Lara Croft. Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and a number of other actors are also participating in the project.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator and co-showrunner of the series, working on the project alongside Chad Hodge. Film director Jonathan Van Tulleken combines this role with that of executive producer.

The series promises to be a large-scale adaptation of the iconic video game, with its premiere expected on the Prime Video streaming platform.



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