Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks

$43.840.0450.490.12
ukenru
03:29 PM • 6010 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 10640 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14540 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
10:47 AM • 19586 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 26808 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 21958 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
March 30, 09:05 AM • 10751 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 25697 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 39480 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Exclusive
March 29, 12:02 PM • 52077 views
A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3m/s
77%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 49485 views
The GUR has published a list of 51 vessels that help Russia finance the warMarch 30, 10:07 AM • 15310 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 31029 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 23342 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 15658 views
Publications
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?03:29 PM • 6010 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhoto02:18 PM • 8850 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandals11:40 AM • 23501 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paid11:01 AM • 31190 views
Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tiresMarch 30, 06:55 AM • 49663 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Benjamin Netanyahu
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks03:06 PM • 3114 views
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?01:44 PM • 6370 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideo12:19 PM • 15815 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 36675 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 36079 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
The Guardian

Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3110 views

Actress Sophie Turner was injured during the filming of the Lara Croft series in Britain. Production has been suspended for two weeks with full pay for the crew.

Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeks

Filming of one of the most talked-about series, "Tomb Raider," starring Sophie Turner, has been temporarily suspended due to the actress's injury, UNN reports, citing Deadline.

Details

According to the publication, Amazon MGM Studios decided to pause production for approximately two weeks to give Turner time to recover, and the film crew will continue to be paid during this downtime.

The series is being filmed in the UK, and Turner is transforming into the famous video game heroine, archaeologist Lara Croft. Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and a number of other actors are also participating in the project.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator and co-showrunner of the series, working on the project alongside Chad Hodge. Film director Jonathan Van Tulleken combines this role with that of executive producer.

The series promises to be a large-scale adaptation of the iconic video game, with its premiere expected on the Prime Video streaming platform.

Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing record28.03.26, 15:27 • 36078 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Director
Film
Series
Great Britain