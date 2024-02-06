Sometimes only single subversive groups enter Avdiivka, they are neutralized by our military - Barabash

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, the Avdiivka defense line is holding. At the moment, there are no large enemy forces in the city, only isolated subversive reconnaissance groups that are being targeted by the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Avdiivka MBA Vitaliy Barabash said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

There are no street battles in the city. Of course, there are isolated subversive groups that try to enter the city through the streets, there is video evidence of this. But the guys neutralize them ," said the head of the Avdiivka MVA.

The official also emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

The most important thing is that the defense line is holding, despite the very difficult conditions, despite the fact that the enemy is putting great pressure - He emphasized.

As for the enemy's saboteurs, their number is small.

Of course, there is a shooting battle going on, and it may seem like street fighting Barabash said.

There are no significant enemy units in the city.

Russians strike with an Iskander missile on the village of Rivne in Donetsk region, damaging critical infrastructure.

The total pause that the enemy maintains between massive missile attacksis already quite powerful and may indicate preparation for further attacks.

