Sometimes only single subversive groups enter Avdiivka, they are neutralized by our military - Barabash

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101060 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127497 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170595 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274653 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166985 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243551 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105906 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100767 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79964 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76647 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88975 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243551 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228844 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240208 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127497 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103351 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103529 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119852 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120280 views
Sometimes only single subversive groups enter Avdiivka, they are neutralized by our military - Barabash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100554 views

Ukrainian troops neutralize only small subversive groups of Russians infiltrating Avdiivka, continuing to hold the line despite the difficult conditions.

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, the Avdiivka defense line is holding. At the moment, there are no large enemy forces in the city, only isolated subversive reconnaissance groups that are being targeted by the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Avdiivka MBA Vitaliy Barabash said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

There are no street battles in the city. Of course, there are isolated subversive groups that try to enter the city through the streets, there is video evidence of this. But the guys neutralize them

 ," said the head of the Avdiivka MVA.

The official also emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

The most important thing is that the defense line is holding, despite the very difficult conditions, despite the fact that the enemy is putting great pressure

- He emphasized. 

As for the enemy's saboteurs, their number is small.

Of course, there is a shooting battle going on, and it may seem like street fighting

Barabash said.

There are no significant enemy units in the city.

Recall

Russians strike with an Iskander missile on the village of Rivne in Donetsk region, damaging critical infrastructure.

The total pause that the enemy maintains between massive missile attacksis already quite powerful and may indicate preparation for further attacks.

Parliament to consider new draft law on mobilization tomorrow - MP

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
avdiivkaAvdiivka
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
donetskDonetsk
rivneRivne

