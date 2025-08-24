Some airports in the Russian Federation have suspended operations for unknown reasons

Aeroflot airline announced changes in its flight schedule due to the re-imposition of restrictions on aircraft reception and departure, particularly in Nizhny Novgorod. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Aeroflot" stated that it is adjusting its schedule due to restrictions on the use of airspace - the company emphasizes.

Meanwhile, residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg are reporting flight delays on social media. The reasons are not yet known. There have been no official statements.

Recall

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, an attack by unknown drones on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was recorded. The oil pumping station in the city of Unecha was damaged.

Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is known