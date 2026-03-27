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Selling disability certificates for $9,000 - a man with a grenade detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

In Kyiv, a man was detained who promised to remove individuals from military registration for $9,000. During a search of his car, a live F-1 grenade was seized.

Selling disability certificates for $9,000 - a man with a grenade detained in Kyiv
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 34-year-old man on suspicion of extortion and receiving undue benefits for assistance in obtaining disability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, the man posted an advertisement on the "OLX.ua" website offering assistance to a conscript in being removed from military registration and obtaining fictitious disability. He claimed to have connections among medical workers who are part of expert teams for assessing a person's daily functioning (former medical and social expert commissions - ed.), as well as among officials of military medical commissions of territorial recruitment centers and social support.

The cost of one such "service" was 9,000 US dollars. The man was detained by police while receiving the money, under the procedural guidance of the Holosiiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

During an urgent search of the detainee's car, a combat grenade "F-1" was found and seized. The detainee was charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (Abuse of influence);
    • Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, combat supplies or explosives).

      The detainee faces imprisonment from three to eight years. He has currently been remanded in custody with the right to post bail.

      Recall

      In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 47-year-old foreigner who threatened passers-by with a grenade.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

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