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Slovenian elections remain without a clear winner, according to exit polls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

Exit polls show Robert Golob with a lead over Janez Janša within the margin of error. To form a government, parties will have to engage in complex coalition negotiations.

Slovenian elections remain without a clear winner, according to exit polls

Slovenia's parliamentary elections did not produce a clear winner – according to preliminary exit poll data, Prime Minister Robert Golob has a minimal lead over opposition leader Janez Janša. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the poll, Golob's Freedom Movement party is gaining about 29.9%, while Janša's Slovenian Democratic Party has 27.5%. The results are within the margin of error.

The country faces difficult negotiations

Seven parties are entering parliament, but none will gain a majority. This means that forming a government will require coalition negotiations, which could be protracted.

Analysts note that the political situation in the country is highly polarized.

Slovenia is a hostage to the total clash between Golob and Janša

– said expert Miro Haček.

The campaign was marred by scandals

The elections were accompanied by loud accusations of interference and corruption. During the debates, Golob accused his opponent of "treason," while Janša rejected these accusations.

Who will form the government will be decided after the official results – a candidate must receive the support of at least 46 members of parliament.

Slovenia demands investigation into Israeli company Black Cube's interference in elections19.03.26, 11:30 • 4694 views

Stepan Haftko

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