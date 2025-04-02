Six new reports appeared in Army+: Ministry of Defense explained what it is about
Kyiv • UNN
There are now six new reports in the Army+ mobile application that simplify the process of dismissal from service due to family circumstances or health conditions. They contain tips on documents.
Six new reports concerning dismissal from military service have appeared in the Army+ mobile application for military personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Details
These reports concern dismissal from service due to family circumstances or health conditions. Among these reports are the following:
- Report on dismissal due to the maintenance of three children under 18 years of age;
- Report on dismissal due to the death or disappearance of a close relative while defending the Homeland;
- Report on dismissal due to caring for a spouse with a disability;
- Report on dismissal due to caring for and supporting a child with a disability;
- Report on dismissal due to caring for a relative with a disability;
- Report on dismissal due to health condition.
These reports can be submitted in a few minutes - they contain comprehensive information that provides concise and clear advice and explanations on what documents may be required when submitting the relevant report.
Recall
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine explained how to properly оформляти і подавати рапорт на звільнення з військової служби. The agency emphasized that the commander of a military unit does not have the right to refuse to consider the report if minor errors are found there.