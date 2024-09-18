Situation in Donetsk region: local wounded in Kostyantynivka, damage caused by shelling in three districts

russian shelling in Donetsk region damaged houses and infrastructure in Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. In addition, a local resident was wounded in Kostyantynivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RSA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is damage in Pokrovske district due to shelling. An infrastructure facility and a private house were damaged in Kurakhove. 6 houses were damaged in Dachne, another 1 in Veselyi Hai. The administrative building of the Myrnohrad community was damaged in Rivne. Houses in Hrodivka and Mirolyubivka were damaged.

Damage was also recorded in Kramatorsk district. A house was destroyed in Zakitne of the Liman community. An administrative building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged in Druzhkivka.

In Chasovoyarska community of Bakhmut district, 13 private houses and 3 industrial buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 720 people evacuated from the front line, including 99 children - he wrote.

The RSA head also added that on September 17, Russians wounded 1 resident of Kostyantynivka.

There are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, and a state of emergency has been declared in the so-called "lpr". Yesterday, the enemy attacked from the air near Tverdokhlibove. The russian federation recommended that 218 propaganda events for young people be held in the region's schools.

