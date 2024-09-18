Situation in Donetsk region: local wounded in Kostyantynivka, damage caused by shelling in three districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149001 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141238 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104927 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51074 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 35840 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78336 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 52866 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49245 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181365 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196962 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146869 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141787 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158375 views
Actual
Situation in Donetsk region: local wounded in Kostyantynivka, damage caused by shelling in three districts

Situation in Donetsk region: local wounded in Kostyantynivka, damage caused by shelling in three districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14728 views

russian shelling damaged houses and infrastructure in Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region. A local resident was wounded in Kostyantynivka, and a total of 17 attacks were recorded over the day.

russian shelling in Donetsk region damaged houses and infrastructure in Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts. In addition, a local resident was wounded in Kostyantynivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RSA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is damage in Pokrovske district due to shelling. An infrastructure facility and a private house were damaged in Kurakhove. 6 houses were damaged in Dachne, another 1 in Veselyi Hai. The administrative building of the Myrnohrad community was damaged in Rivne. Houses in Hrodivka and Mirolyubivka were damaged.

Damage was also recorded in Kramatorsk district. A house was destroyed in Zakitne of the Liman community. An administrative building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged in Druzhkivka.

In Chasovoyarska community of Bakhmut district, 13 private houses and 3 industrial buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 720 people evacuated from the front line, including 99 children

- he wrote.

The RSA head also added that on September 17, Russians wounded 1 resident of Kostyantynivka.

Recall

There are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, and a state of emergency has been declared in the so-called "lpr". Yesterday, the enemy attacked from the air near Tverdokhlibove. The russian federation recommended that 218 propaganda events for young people be held in the region's schools.

Russian attack leaves one dead and one wounded in Kropyvnytskyi, damages houses18.09.24, 09:40 • 15125 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising