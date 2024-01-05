Singing workshops for young people and a traditional dance studio: in Volyn, the winners of the Time to Act, Ukraine contest promote traditional Ukrainian culture

The NGO Laboratory of Changes from the city of Lutsk, Volyn, has won the competition of social initiatives "Time to Act Ukraine!". With the grant money, the NGO representatives created an inclusive hub to promote traditional Ukrainian culture, UNN reports.

Details

The newly created local inclusive hub operates in the following areas:

⁃ training specialists in the use of traditional singing in combination with the orf approach (an effective way of learning and development through the combination of play, rhythm and movement with national folklore),

⁃ singing workshops for young people,

⁃ a traditional dance workshop,

⁃ meetings with researchers who popularize traditional Ukrainian culture.

The organizers of the competition, the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, are convinced that this project will have a lasting impact. "Teachers and educators will have new tools in their arsenal to popularize Ukrainian traditional culture among children and adults and improve their psychological state," MHP-Community says.

READ MORE: "It's time to act, Ukraine!": a space for rehabilitation of military personnel has been opened in Kyiv region

Add

The contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has been held for the fourth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837. The competition budget is almost UAH 13 million. The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine.

Reference

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.