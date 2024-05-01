Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SES has defused more than 490 thousand explosive devices

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the SES pyrotechnic units have defused over 490,000 explosive devices, including 3,352 aerial bombs. To date, sappers have checked approximately 129 thousand hectares of territory. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a press briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The spokesperson noted that pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service most often operate in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is developing anti-explosive boots for sappers to reduce the risk of leg injuries during demining tasks.