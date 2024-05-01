Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SES has defused more than 490 thousand explosive devices

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100810 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111164 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153804 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253761 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174854 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165981 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227712 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41282 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23449 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28532 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34685 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32090 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239210 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225844 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77509 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113561 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114425 views
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SES has defused more than 490 thousand explosive devices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17874 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have defused more than 490,000 explosive devices, including 3,352 aircraft bombs, and surveyed about 129,000 hectares of territory.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the SES pyrotechnic units have defused over 490,000 explosive devices, including 3,352 aerial bombs. To date, sappers have checked approximately 129 thousand hectares of territory. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a press briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have defused more than 490 thousand explosive devices, including 3352 units of aerial bombs 

- Khorunzhyi says.

The SES pyrotechnics have already inspected about 129 thousand hectares of the territory.

These are huge areas that our SES pyrotechnics have already searched. Explosive devices were found on them and neutralized accordingly 

- He added.

The spokesperson noted that pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service most often operate in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is developing anti-explosive boots for sappers to reduce the risk of leg injuries during demining tasks.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising