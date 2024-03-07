Silver Easter egg by Ukrainian-Canadian artist becomes the ninth coin in the collection of the Royal Court of Canada

Canada has officially issued a silver coin in the shape of a Ukrainian Easter egg. The coin is minted from 31.82 grams of silver and has a face value of 20 Canadian dollars. The designer was artist Tanya Mykytyuk, UNN reports, with reference to The Royal Canadian Mint.

Details

The 2024 silver Easter egg coin features intricate folk motifs and vibrant colors, but its reverse is a more modern cultural expression. By combining modern colors with traditional symbols celebrating the connection between the earth and the sun, this Easter egg reflects the evolution of an ancient art form that remains rooted in tradition but offers endless creative possibilities - The Royal Canadian Mint said in a statement.

The egg-shaped Easter egg coin is made of 1 ounce of 99.99% sterling silver and features a bright, intricate design that combines the natural glow of the coin's silver surface.

It is noted that this work is the first design by Tanya Mykytyuk, a second-generation Canadian of Ukrainian descent, for the Royal Court of Canada. The artist has been painting pysanky (the plural form of the word "pysanka") for over 40 years.

Tanya Mykytyuk's colorful patterns on the reverse of the coin and the profile of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The previous coins are sold out. Our silver Easter egg coin has been a bestseller every year since 2016, and all previous Easter egg coins have sold out quickly," says the Royal Canadian Mint.

Thousand-year-old Horodyshche in Rivne region returns to state ownership

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine introduces a new commemorative 50 hryvnia banknote "Unity Saves the World" in honor of Ukraine's fight for freedom and unity against Russian aggression.

In Belgium, researchers are studying the origin of objects from museum collections, many of which were acquired during the colonization period. And then they will wait for the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to request the restitution of cultural heritage objects.

Three regions suffer most from russian attacks on cultural heritage - Shmyhal