Three regions suffer most from russian attacks on cultural heritage - Shmyhal

Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions suffer the most from russian attacks on cultural heritage. In total, more than 900 historical and cultural sites have been targeted by the russians, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference "United for Justice. United for the sake of preserving cultural heritage", reports UNN.

The aggressor does not hesitate to destroy what it declared its cultural heritage yesterday. That is why Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions suffer the most from russian attacks on cultural heritage. The Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Museum near Kharkiv, the Chernihiv Drama Theater, and many other historical and cultural sites have fallen victim to russians - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said that over 900 historical and cultural sites were targeted by the russians. He added that the drone attack on the Roman Shukhevych Museum in Lviv region was a symbol of russian vandalism.

The kremlin is still afraid of the fallen heroes of the past. russians are at war not only with the living, but also with the dead - the Prime Minister added.

Recall

Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors have lost more than $19.6 billion as a result of the war. The government emphasizes the need to develop mechanisms to ensure that russia pays for the damage.

Kherson Art Museum identifies 88 stolen paintings in occupied Crimea