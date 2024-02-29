$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44345 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 175083 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102621 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 351925 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208195 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241639 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372711 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Three regions suffer most from russian attacks on cultural heritage - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 22716 views

Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions suffered the most from russian attacks on cultural heritage sites.

Three regions suffer most from russian attacks on cultural heritage - Shmyhal

Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions suffer the most from russian attacks on cultural heritage. In total, more than 900 historical and cultural sites have been targeted by the russians, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference "United for Justice. United for the sake of preserving cultural heritage", reports UNN.

The aggressor does not hesitate to destroy what it declared its cultural heritage yesterday. That is why Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions suffer the most from russian attacks on cultural heritage. The Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Museum near Kharkiv, the Chernihiv Drama Theater, and many other historical and cultural sites have fallen victim to russians

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said that over 900 historical and cultural sites were targeted by the russians. He added that the drone attack on the Roman Shukhevych Museum in Lviv region was a symbol of russian vandalism.

The kremlin is still afraid of the fallen heroes of the past. russians are at war not only with the living, but also with the dead

- the Prime Minister added.

Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors have lost more than $19.6 billion as a result of the war. The government emphasizes the need to develop mechanisms to ensure that russia pays for the damage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Culture
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Donetsk
Lviv
Odesa
Kharkiv
