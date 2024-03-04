$41.340.03
Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $37 billion in aid from partners this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26422 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine needs at least $37 billion in foreign aid.

Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $37 billion in aid from partners this year

Over the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. This year, we need at least $37 billion in aid from our partners. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

"We raise funds from our international partners, we use every hryvnia that comes from our business to pay into our budget. In total, over the past two years, during the two years of full-scale war, we have attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. In fact, we spend only internal resources on security and defense needs. De facto, we can say that every hryvnia paid by Ukrainian business and Ukrainian citizens goes to our security and defense," Shmyhal said.

He added that assistance from partners is needed in the remaining areas.

We raised about $37 billion in 2022 and about $42 billion in 2023. The plan for this year is at least $37 billion of assistance from our partners. Of course, we expect more help. Given the agreements signed by the President of Ukraine with seven countries, and this work is ongoing. There are quite large amounts of aid, more than $18 billion in aid for military support of our country

- Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister added that the key donors of direct budget support are the European Union, the United States, the IMF, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, the World Bank and other G7 countries.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined three main tasks for the government and the country this year: ensuring the security and defense forces, ensuring economic stability and implementing reforms on the way to the European Union and the restoration of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

