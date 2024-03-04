Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security guarantees with Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21555 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74126 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52113 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205088 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181446 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224577 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155947 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371821 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 232558 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 186956 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205103 views
Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security guarantees with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25355 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal expects all NATO member states and more than 30 other countries to sign security agreements that will guarantee Ukraine's defense.

Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security guarantees with Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security agreements with Ukraine. He said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

I am convinced that all G7 countries will sign these guarantees. How many countries, I expect that all NATO member states will sign similar security guarantees with Ukraine before Ukraine joins NATO. That is, more than 30 countries, but in addition, non-NATO countries have also expressed their willingness to participate and sign such declarations. Therefore, it will definitely be more than 30 countries that will join and sign agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

= Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine is currently waiting for and negotiating with the Japanese side regarding guarantees from Japan.

Addendum

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva reported earlier that Ukraine is already working on the text of an agreement on security cooperation with Japan.

Earlier, Shmyhal statedthat  he expects all the Group of Seven countries to sign security agreements with Ukraine.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Denmark, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
G7
NATO
Denmark
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Japan
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
