Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security guarantees with Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security agreements with Ukraine. He said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

I am convinced that all G7 countries will sign these guarantees. How many countries, I expect that all NATO member states will sign similar security guarantees with Ukraine before Ukraine joins NATO. That is, more than 30 countries, but in addition, non-NATO countries have also expressed their willingness to participate and sign such declarations. Therefore, it will definitely be more than 30 countries that will join and sign agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine. = Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine is currently waiting for and negotiating with the Japanese side regarding guarantees from Japan.

Addendum

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva reported earlier that Ukraine is already working on the text of an agreement on security cooperation with Japan.

Earlier, Shmyhal statedthat he expects all the Group of Seven countries to sign security agreements with Ukraine.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Denmark, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.