Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland. Meeting with Polish officials did not take place

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41921 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164115 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97195 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 339033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239721 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159703 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339034 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234124 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277230 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28778 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35428 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100367 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106988 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland. Meeting with Polish officials did not take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24376 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and a group of ministers arrived at the border with Poland for talks, but did not meet with Polish officials. Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be at the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.

Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland. Meeting with Polish officials did not take place

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but the meeting with Polish officials did not take place today, UNN reports.

"The President of Ukraine offered the Polish leadership a platform to negotiate and find a compromise. Here, on the border. As equal partners and allies.

And the Government of Ukraine is here today. Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solskyi, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach, Head of the State Border Guard Service General Serhiy Deineko, Head of the State Customs Service Serhiy Zvyagintsev.

Unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials did not take place today," Shmyhal said.

Add

The Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that for the past six months we have been living under a permanent blockade of the Ukrainian border by Poland. A blockade that has hit our economy and our ability to better defend ourselves.

He recalled that a month ago in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is Ukraine's most reliable, most important ally in this deadly battle against evil.

"A month ago, we agreed that blocking the border is harmful to our countries and that it is important to prevent such incidents. A month has passed and we are back to this point again. Only now we see outright provocations.

We understand the difficulties faced by the Polish Government. And we are ready to help resolve this situation. We are going to meet," Shmyhal summarized.

A group of ministers led by Prime Minister Shmyhal will be on the border with Poland today - Zelenskyy23.02.24, 16:27 • 18893 views

Addendum

Kubrakov statedthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Yevhen Perebyinis
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
Dariya Derkach
Igor Klymenko
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87