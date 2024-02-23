Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland. Meeting with Polish officials did not take place

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but the meeting with Polish officials did not take place today, UNN reports.

"The President of Ukraine offered the Polish leadership a platform to negotiate and find a compromise. Here, on the border. As equal partners and allies.

And the Government of Ukraine is here today. Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solskyi, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach, Head of the State Border Guard Service General Serhiy Deineko, Head of the State Customs Service Serhiy Zvyagintsev.

Unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials did not take place today," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine noted that for the past six months we have been living under a permanent blockade of the Ukrainian border by Poland. A blockade that has hit our economy and our ability to better defend ourselves.

He recalled that a month ago in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is Ukraine's most reliable, most important ally in this deadly battle against evil.

"A month ago, we agreed that blocking the border is harmful to our countries and that it is important to prevent such incidents. A month has passed and we are back to this point again. Only now we see outright provocations.

We understand the difficulties faced by the Polish Government. And we are ready to help resolve this situation. We are going to meet," Shmyhal summarized.

A group of ministers led by Prime Minister Shmyhal will be on the border with Poland today - Zelenskyy

Kubrakov statedthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.