In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27819 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100764 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65672 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264013 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226413 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229389 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251206 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157181 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372054 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A group of ministers led by Prime Minister Shmyhal will be on the border with Poland today - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18893 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister and relevant ministers will visit the border with Poland today to resolve the export blockade, although it is unclear whether Polish officials will be present.

A group of ministers led by Prime Minister Shmyhal will be on the border with Poland today - Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the relevant ministers will be at the border with Poland today. It is unknown whether the Polish side will be there. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UNN reports.

"Our prime minister, together with the relevant ministers working on exports and imports, trade between certain states, responsible for logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, heads of the border guard service - this group, headed by the prime minister, will be on the border with Poland today. Whether our Polish colleagues will be there is their personal decision. We cannot be there tomorrow, because tomorrow we have two years of this struggle. This is not about what someone offered us tomorrow," Zelensky said.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had openly declared its readiness to hold a meeting on the border blockade and that solutions and steps had already been developed.

"I don't know if there will be a Polish side," Zelensky said.

The Cabinet of Ministers meets in Lviv region amid a border blockade: Shmyhal ready for "reasonable compromises" with Warsaw23.02.24, 12:34 • 23597 views

Addendum

Kubrakov statedthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mette Frederiksen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Lviv
Poland
