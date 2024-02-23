A group of ministers led by Prime Minister Shmyhal will be on the border with Poland today - Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the relevant ministers will be at the border with Poland today. It is unknown whether the Polish side will be there. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UNN reports.

"Our prime minister, together with the relevant ministers working on exports and imports, trade between certain states, responsible for logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, heads of the border guard service - this group, headed by the prime minister, will be on the border with Poland today. Whether our Polish colleagues will be there is their personal decision. We cannot be there tomorrow, because tomorrow we have two years of this struggle. This is not about what someone offered us tomorrow," Zelensky said.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had openly declared its readiness to hold a meeting on the border blockade and that solutions and steps had already been developed.

"I don't know if there will be a Polish side," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Kubrakov statedthat Ukraine is starting to implement a number of solutions to maintain the rhythm of exports.

Earlier, Zelenskyy instructed the government to be on the border with Poland by February 24. He also called on the president and prime minister of Poland to arrive there.