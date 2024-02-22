Shapps reacted to a Sky News investigation that proved that British defense companies sell components to Russia in violation of sanctions

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41890 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163989 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97137 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 338887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277133 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205177 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239700 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253592 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159697 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 163990 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 338888 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277134 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28757 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43030 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35417 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100294 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106924 views
Shapps reacted to a Sky News investigation that proved that British defense companies sell components to Russia in violation of sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33696 views

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps responded to a Sky News investigation into how British companies are circumventing sanctions against Russia by exporting equipment that may be strengthening the Russian army, saying that the UK will look into the issue closely.

Shapps reacted to a Sky News investigation that proved that British defense companies sell components to Russia in violation of sanctions

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has responded to a Sky News investigation that revealed how British companies export equipment and machinery that almost certainly ends up in Russia, noting that this contradicts the official sanctions regime and adds to the strength of Russian dictator Putin's military machine. This was reported by UNN with a link to an article by Sky News.

This is true. When sanctions are imposed initially, they usually work, but later they (suppliers - ed.) adjust their ways and find another way to the market. 

- Shapps explained.

Details

The defense secretary responded to a Sky News investigation that found that British companies are exporting hundreds of millions of pounds worth of military equipment that almost certainly ends up in Russia. They noted that this undermines the UK's official sanctions regime and strengthens Vladimir Putin's military machine.

According to Sky News journalist Ed Conway, British defense companies are sending components for drones and heavy equipment to the Russians.

Russian UAV manufacturer Orlan continues to purchase foreign components to circumvent sanctions12.01.24, 12:42 • 30241 view

This equipment enters Russia through Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Uzbekistan. It was noted that exports to the former Soviet satellite state of Kyrgyzstan have increased by more than 1100% in recent years.

As Ed Conway noted in his article, this is an international problem... I can assure him that the British government will take a very close look (at the problem - ed.

- Shapps added.

Shapps made this statement a few hours after the foreign minister announced a new wave of sanctions against 50 individuals and companies that supply ammunition, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and explosives to Putin's Russia.

"Refrigerator components": the EU is concerned that russia may legally import components that it uses for weapons production23.01.24, 14:46 • 73815 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyTechnologies
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
European Union
Grant Shapps
Armenia
Orlan-10
United Kingdom
