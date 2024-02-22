Shapps reacted to a Sky News investigation that proved that British defense companies sell components to Russia in violation of sanctions

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has responded to a Sky News investigation that revealed how British companies export equipment and machinery that almost certainly ends up in Russia, noting that this contradicts the official sanctions regime and adds to the strength of Russian dictator Putin's military machine. This was reported by UNN with a link to an article by Sky News.

This is true. When sanctions are imposed initially, they usually work, but later they (suppliers - ed.) adjust their ways and find another way to the market. - Shapps explained.

Details

The defense secretary responded to a Sky News investigation that found that British companies are exporting hundreds of millions of pounds worth of military equipment that almost certainly ends up in Russia. They noted that this undermines the UK's official sanctions regime and strengthens Vladimir Putin's military machine.

According to Sky News journalist Ed Conway, British defense companies are sending components for drones and heavy equipment to the Russians.

Russian UAV manufacturer Orlan continues to purchase foreign components to circumvent sanctions

This equipment enters Russia through Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Uzbekistan. It was noted that exports to the former Soviet satellite state of Kyrgyzstan have increased by more than 1100% in recent years.

As Ed Conway noted in his article, this is an international problem... I can assure him that the British government will take a very close look (at the problem - ed. - Shapps added.

Shapps made this statement a few hours after the foreign minister announced a new wave of sanctions against 50 individuals and companies that supply ammunition, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and explosives to Putin's Russia.

