Russian UAV manufacturer Orlan continues to purchase foreign components to circumvent sanctions

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Russian UAV manufacturer Orlan continues to purchase foreign components to circumvent sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30229 views

The russian company "STC", which, in particular, is engaged in the production of UAV "Orlan", continues to purchase components for its products even in those countries where it has come under sanctions.

The Russian company STC, which, in particular, manufactures the Orlan UAV, continues to purchase components for its products even in countries where it has been sanctioned. This is reported by InformNapalm, UNN with reference to the relevant documents.

Details

In particular, we are talking about components for cargo helicopters.

The publication notes that the propeller and engine are manufactured by the Chinese company T-Motor. The flight controller and GPS module are manufactured by China's Radiolink Electronic Limited.

But, at the same time, according to the documents, the orders of STC "clearly show that devices, parts and equipment made in the USA, Germany, Spain, Austria, Great Britain, Switzerland, etc. are imported into Russia.

According to the publication, the supply chain looks like this:

- manufacturing plant (USA, Asia, Europe);

- distributor (usually the same country as the factory);

- a shell company (mostly companies from China, but the documents also include Turkey, the UAE, Serbia, etc.);

- a Russian supplier company;

- Russian military-industrial complex plant.

In particular, one of the Russian suppliers is PT Electronics LLC.

It submitted a commercial offer for the supply of equipment manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz GmbH.

This company specializes in the production of radio electronics, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has divisions in the United States (Federal District of Columbia, Howard County, Maryland) and Singapore.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

In particular, the name of the manufacturer or a number that can be used to identify it is erased. He added that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases, Russians erase numbers, erase manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

