Russian UAV manufacturer Orlan continues to purchase foreign components to circumvent sanctions

The Russian company STC, which, in particular, manufactures the Orlan UAV, continues to purchase components for its products even in countries where it has been sanctioned. This is reported by InformNapalm, UNN with reference to the relevant documents.

In particular, we are talking about components for cargo helicopters.

The publication notes that the propeller and engine are manufactured by the Chinese company T-Motor. The flight controller and GPS module are manufactured by China's Radiolink Electronic Limited.

But, at the same time, according to the documents, the orders of STC "clearly show that devices, parts and equipment made in the USA, Germany, Spain, Austria, Great Britain, Switzerland, etc. are imported into Russia.

According to the publication, the supply chain looks like this:

- manufacturing plant (USA, Asia, Europe);

- distributor (usually the same country as the factory);

- a shell company (mostly companies from China, but the documents also include Turkey, the UAE, Serbia, etc.);

- a Russian supplier company;

- Russian military-industrial complex plant.

In particular, one of the Russian suppliers is PT Electronics LLC.

It submitted a commercial offer for the supply of equipment manufactured by Rohde & Schwarz GmbH.

This company specializes in the production of radio electronics, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has divisions in the United States (Federal District of Columbia, Howard County, Maryland) and Singapore.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reportedthat the Russians are looking for ways to hide the fact that they use foreign components in the weapons they use to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

In particular, the name of the manufacturer or a number that can be used to identify it is erased. He added that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They take this painfully. They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases, Russians erase numbers, erase manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.