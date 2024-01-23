"Refrigerator components": the EU is concerned that russia may legally import components that it uses for weapons production

The European Union wants to focus even more on the flow of dual-use components to Russia, which are then used to produce weapons used by the enemy to strike Ukraine. This was reported by Politico with reference to the statement of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports.

As the publication notes. The EU has focused most of its efforts to combat policy circumvention not on Russian exports, but on Russian imports.

The European Union, with the support of the United States, Japan and other allies, wants to prevent Russia from buying components that it cannot produce itself and that it needs for high-tech weapons, such as guided missiles. They agreed to ban the sale of such goods to Moscow.

But even here, the results were mixed. As Landsbergis told Politico, Russia's sanctions circumvention remains a major headache

"We have to seriously explore such workarounds. The difficulty here is that some of these components are not subject to sanctions because they may be in something that seems completely innocent at first glance, we call it 'refrigerator components', and the Russians disassemble it and then use it," - Landsbergis said.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute Oleksandr Ruvin previously told UNN that due to sanctions pressure, Russians began to use parts similar to those used in household fans in the production of aircraft bombs.

"Previously, part of the wing opening mechanism on Russian aircraft bombs was more specific in its manufacture, but now these are parts similar to those used in household fans. The function is preserved, but its quality and efficiency are definitely lower. At the same time, this does not change the fact that Russia is deliberately using these weapons against the civilian population of Ukraine and, unfortunately, in many cases their use leads to serious consequences and human casualties," said Ruvin.

