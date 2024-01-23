"Refrigerator components": the EU is concerned that russia may legally import components that it uses for weapons production

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100788 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111860 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141904 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138863 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46450 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35399 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68385 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37468 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57267 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261587 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57267 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141904 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107158 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123223 views
Actual
"Refrigerator components": the EU is concerned that russia may legally import components that it uses for weapons production

"Refrigerator components": the EU is concerned that russia may legally import components that it uses for weapons production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73799 views

The EU is increasing its focus on Russia's imports of dual-use components used to manufacture weapons against Ukraine, Politico reports. Although the sale of such goods to Moscow has been banned, Russia's circumvention of sanctions remains a major concern.

The European Union wants to focus even more on the flow of dual-use components to Russia, which are then used to produce weapons used by the enemy to strike Ukraine. This was reported by Politico with reference to the statement of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports.

As the publication notes. The EU has focused most of its efforts to combat policy circumvention not on Russian exports, but on Russian imports.

The European Union, with the support of the United States, Japan and other allies, wants to prevent Russia from buying components that it cannot produce itself and that it needs for high-tech weapons, such as guided missiles. They agreed to ban the sale of such goods to Moscow.

But even here, the results were mixed.  As Landsbergis told Politico, Russia's sanctions circumvention remains a major headache

"We have to seriously explore such workarounds. The difficulty here is that some of these components are not subject to sanctions because they may be in something that seems completely innocent at first glance, we call it 'refrigerator components', and the Russians disassemble it and then use it," - Landsbergis said.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute Oleksandr Ruvin previously told UNN that due to sanctions pressure, Russians began to use parts similar to those used in household fans in the production of aircraft bombs. 

"Previously, part of the wing opening mechanism on Russian aircraft bombs was more specific in its manufacture, but now these are parts similar to those used in household fans. The function is preserved, but its quality and efficiency are definitely lower. At the same time, this does not change the fact that Russia is deliberately using these weapons against the civilian population of Ukraine and, unfortunately, in many cases their use leads to serious consequences and human casualties," said Ruvin.

Russians are trying to hide the fact that they use foreign components in their weapons used to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin28.12.23, 16:12 • 31442 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics

Contact us about advertising