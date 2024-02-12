SES warns of avalanche danger in Transcarpathia

A significant avalanche hazard is predicted in the Carpathians in the coming days. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is clarified that during February 10-12, three avalanches of wet snow came down from the slope of Mount Play in Transcarpathia, without negative consequences. The level of avalanche hazard is estimated at 3 points out of 5 possible.

Tomorrow, significant avalanche hazard is expected in the highlands of Transcarpathian region - forecasters predict.

Therefore, the rescuers warn that you should not go to the mountains in the near future to avoid risking your life.

Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall