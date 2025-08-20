Scientists created a social network of bots: what they learned

$41.360.10
03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Погода
+23°
2m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit - August 20, 07:31 AM
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico - August 20, 07:40 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show - August 20, 08:11 AM
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name - August 20, 09:18 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice - 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations - August 20, 08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos - 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO - 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election - 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name - August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show - August 20, 08:11 AM
Scientists created a social network of bots: what they learned

Kyiv • UNN

 826 views

Researchers at the University of Amsterdam modeled a social network with AI-based chatbots. The experiment showed that even platform intervention does not reduce polarization and extreme content.

Scientists created a social network of bots: what they learned

Researchers at the University of Amsterdam modeled a social network entirely populated by AI-powered chatbots to test whether it's possible to make online spaces less toxic. The experiment showed that even with platform intervention, social networks remain polarized and full of extreme content. This is reported by Futurism, writes UNN.

Details

Social networks have long turned into echo chambers of angry content, where users often fall into a trap of outrage. To investigate whether this dynamic can be changed, scientists from the University of Amsterdam created a completely artificial platform where all users were GPT-4o-based chatbots.

The experiment aimed to test six strategies for combating toxicity: chronological news feed, amplification of diverse viewpoints, hiding social statistics, and removing user biographies. However, none of them yielded significant results. Some interventions even exacerbated the problem: the chronological feed reduced inequality of attention but brought the most extreme content to the forefront.

"Toxic content forms network structures that inversely affect post visibility, creating a vicious cycle of toxicity," explained Associate Professor Petter Törnberg. He added that even the use of artificial intelligence is not an "ideal solution" because it reflects human behavior with all its biases and limitations.

The experiment also showed "extreme inequality of attention," where a small fraction of posts receives the most visibility. Combined with generative AI, which is increasingly used to create content that seeks to maximize attention, this could make polarization and disinformation even more widespread.

Törnberg emphasizes that current social media models may be doomed: even when attempting to intervene algorithmically, platforms remain hotbeds of polarization and extremism.

"It's hard for me to imagine how traditional social networks will survive in such conditions," the researcher concluded.

Ukraine launched the first state service with artificial intelligence19.08.25, 12:37 • 2198 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Diia (service)
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine