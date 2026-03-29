SBU confirmed drone attack on Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Baltic Sea

Tonight, long-range drones of the SBU "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully targeted the infrastructure of the Ust-Luga oil terminal in Russia's Leningrad region. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

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It is noted that this is a key Russian seaport on the Baltic Sea. Oil is exported through it, including using vessels of the so-called shadow fleet.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues its systematic work to reduce the enemy's financial and logistical capabilities. After all, all oil facilities are effectively part of the Russian military-industrial complex and provide funds to the Russian budget, which are used for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, special operations that counteract this will continue. Russia will pay a high price for its aggression - said acting head of the SBU, Major General Yevhen Khmara.

As a result of today's attack, serious damage and a fire were recorded.

It should be recalled that the SBU has successfully attacked the enemy's oil infrastructure on the Baltic Sea four times in the last week.

Previous operations took place in close cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Special Operations Forces (SSO), State Border Guard Service (SBS), and State Border Service of Ukraine (DPSU).

Earlier, drones of the Service and Defense Forces caused "cotton" at another important Russian oil export hub on the Baltic Sea - in the port of Primorsk. As a result of these strikes, fires and damage to a number of tanks were recorded.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Smerch MLRS and occupiers' fuel bases - "Madyar"