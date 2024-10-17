Rutte: NATO has no evidence of DPRK soldiers' involvement in war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Rutte says there is no evidence of North Korean soldiers participating in the fighting in Ukraine.
NATO has no evidence that North Korean soldiers are involved in hostilities against Ukraine, but the Alliance is aware that North Korea supports Russia in many ways. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to the media, UNN reports.
We have no evidence that North Korean soldiers are involved in hostilities, but we know that North Korea supports Russia in many ways: by supplying equipment, ammunition, technology, innovation, and this is very worrying,
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, noted that according to Ukrainian intelligence , there is information that North Korea has sent tactical personnel and officers to Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories.
They are training 10,000 soldiers on their territory, but they have not yet been moved to Ukraine or Russia. When we receive this information, we will raise this issue,
On October 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.
On October 17, Minister Sibiga said that the DPRK is preparing not mercenaries, but regular troops for the war in Ukraine. This threatens to escalate the conflict.
Sources of UNN reportedthat Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It has been reported that this battalion could possibly be deployed near Kursk and Suji.
Sources also reportedthat 18 North Korean soldiers have already fled from positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
In addition, the media, citing sources , reportthat more than 10,000 soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in the Far East of Russia for the war in Ukraine.