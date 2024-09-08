Russia's shelling: 2 civilians killed in 'North' overnight

Two civilians were killed and six were wounded in the “North” area of responsibility yesterday as a result of Russian shelling.

UNN reports this with reference to the operational command “North”.

Two civilians died and six were wounded as a result of Russian shelling over the past day. Private residential and summer cottages, infrastructure and cars were damaged/destroyed - the message says.

It is reported that Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In total, as of 05:00 on September 8, 89 attacks (277 explosions) were recorded during the day from various types of weapons.

Addendum

Hostile forces conducted an air strike on a dacha estate in Sumy, killing a couple and injuring 4 people, including children. One house was destroyed, 20 houses and 4 cars were damaged.

Russia shells Kherson region, killing one person and wounding nine.