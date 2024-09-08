Russia's shelling: 2 civilians killed in 'North' overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 2 civilians died and 6 were wounded in the “North” area of responsibility due to Russian shelling. 89 attacks (277 explosions) were recorded in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
UNN reports this with reference to the operational command “North”.
Two civilians died and six were wounded as a result of Russian shelling over the past day. Private residential and summer cottages, infrastructure and cars were damaged/destroyed
It is reported that Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In total, as of 05:00 on September 8, 89 attacks (277 explosions) were recorded during the day from various types of weapons.
Addendum
Hostile forces conducted an air strike on a dacha estate in Sumy, killing a couple and injuring 4 people, including children. One house was destroyed, 20 houses and 4 cars were damaged.
