Russia's attack on Ukraine on October 9: people killed and injured, and strikes in several regions

Photo: t.me/oleksandrkoval_rv

During the day on October 9, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine; there were fatalities and casualties. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv, the occupiers attacked energy and industrial infrastructure facilities with attack UAVs. According to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, a 64-year-old man was killed.

In Chernihiv, an enemy drone hit one of the city's shopping centers. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, said that a resident of Sarny district was injured as a result of the enemy attack, and her house was damaged. The woman herself was taken to hospital: she sustained shrapnel wounds to both hands and her face.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that while clearing rubble and extinguishing a fire at warehouse premises damaged by yesterday's attack by enemy UAVs, rescuers discovered a woman's body. Meanwhile, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih.

We remind you

Russia struck Ukraine with 136 drones overnight on October 9, 93 of them jet-powered. A total of 114 were shot down or suppressed, including 77 jet-powered drones, or 82.8%.