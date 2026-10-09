Russia's attack on Ukraine on October 9: people killed and injured, and strikes in several regions

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
Exclusive
09:35 AM • 16693 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
09:11 AM • 13681 views
2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South AfricaPhoto
08:02 AM • 23307 views
There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 19135 views
Delays in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: two consecutive hearings canceled
07:15 AM • 16342 views
France will begin training Ukrainian pilots on Rafale jets in November - minister
Exclusive
05:59 AM • 40000 views
Ukraine has returned to the club of ballistic missile-producing countries: what the first combat use of the FP-7 changed
05:28 AM • 23827 views
Trump's envoys may travel to Moscow again for talks with Putin - Axios
05:13 AM • 18455 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones: 114 neutralized, including more than 80% of the jet-powered ones
October 9, 04:58 AM • 17977 views
A powerful fire with explosions broke out in the Moscow region after a drone threat was declaredVideo
October 9, 04:36 AM • 16793 views
A plant producing fuel components for Kh-101 and Kh-55 missiles was attacked in Russia’s Tver region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
4.5m/s
63%
744mm
Popular news
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her sonOctober 9, 02:05 AM • 27492 views
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United KingdomOctober 9, 03:04 AM • 23772 views
African countries demand that Ukraine recognize captured Russian mercenaries as victims of human traffickingOctober 9, 04:48 AM • 8244 views
Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request released – she is returning to OdesaOctober 9, 04:53 AM • 4704 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhoto06:13 AM • 43220 views
Publications
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
09:35 AM • 16692 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhoto06:13 AM • 43322 views
Ukraine has returned to the club of ballistic missile-producing countries: what the first combat use of the FP-7 changed
Exclusive
05:59 AM • 40000 views
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 54095 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 49959 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner urged Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film "Playmates"11:01 AM • 214 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhoto06:13 AM • 43297 views
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United KingdomOctober 9, 03:04 AM • 23818 views
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her sonOctober 9, 02:05 AM • 27535 views
The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewersOctober 9, 01:06 AM • 34623 views
Actual
Dassault Rafale
Heating
The New York Times
Kh-101
Technology

Russia's attack on Ukraine on October 9: people killed and injured, and strikes in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Russian drones attacked Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Rivne region, Kyiv region, and Kryvyi Rih. There are fatalities and an injured woman.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on October 9: people killed and injured, and strikes in several regions
Photo: t.me/oleksandrkoval_rv

During the day on October 9, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine; there were fatalities and casualties. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv, the occupiers attacked energy and industrial infrastructure facilities with attack UAVs. According to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, a 64-year-old man was killed.

In Chernihiv, an enemy drone hit one of the city's shopping centers. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, said that a resident of Sarny district was injured as a result of the enemy attack, and her house was damaged. The woman herself was taken to hospital: she sustained shrapnel wounds to both hands and her face.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that while clearing rubble and extinguishing a fire at warehouse premises damaged by yesterday's attack by enemy UAVs, rescuers discovered a woman's body. Meanwhile, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih.

We remind you

Russia struck Ukraine with 136 drones overnight on October 9, 93 of them jet-powered. A total of 114 were shot down or suppressed, including 77 jet-powered drones, or 82.8%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Fires
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Chernihiv
Mykolaiv