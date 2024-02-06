Russians hit a village in Donetsk region with an Iskander missile: critical infrastructure is damaged

Yesterday, Russian troops launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the village of Rivne in Donetsk region, damaging critical infrastructure. In total, the Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region during the day. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region and the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In total, Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 114 people evacuated from the front line, including 25 children - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Four localities were under fire during the day: the cities of Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Pervomaiske and Rivne villages.

Russian troops shelled the residential sector with aircraft, Iskander-M, S-300, and artillery.

According to the police, 8 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile attacks in the region - 2 residential buildings, a business, and critical infrastructure.

In Avdiivka, the occupants hit two private houses and wounded and civilian.

Russia attacked Pokrovsk with two S-300 missiles, there is damage on the territory of the enterprise.

The enemy also fired an Iskander-M missile at the village of Rivne, damaging critical infrastructure.

Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv region: a two-month-old boy was killed - RMA