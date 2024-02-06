Russians hit a village in Donetsk region with an Iskander missile: critical infrastructure is damaged

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 97374 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124844 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169011 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167804 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272675 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177480 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166954 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241868 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104449 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 94229 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 68987 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 65466 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 77655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241869 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238562 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102509 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119133 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119625 views
Russians hit a village in Donetsk region with an Iskander missile: critical infrastructure is damaged

Russians hit a village in Donetsk region with an Iskander missile: critical infrastructure is damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24031 views

Russians strike with an Iskander missile at the village of Rivne in Donetsk region, damaging critical infrastructure.

Yesterday, Russian troops launched an Iskander-M missile attack on the village of Rivne in Donetsk region, damaging critical infrastructure. In total, the Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region during the day. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region and the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In total, Russians fired 6 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 114 people evacuated from the front line, including 25 children

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Four localities were under fire during the day: the cities of Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Pervomaiske and Rivne villages.

Russian troops shelled the residential sector with aircraft, Iskander-M, S-300, and artillery. 

According to the police, 8 civilian objects were damaged as a result of hostile attacks in the region - 2 residential buildings, a business, and critical infrastructure.

In Avdiivka, the occupants hit two private houses and wounded and civilian.

Russia attacked Pokrovsk with two S-300 missiles, there is damage on the territory of the enterprise.

The enemy also fired an Iskander-M missile at the village of Rivne, damaging critical infrastructure.

Russian missile attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv region: a two-month-old boy was killed - RMA06.02.24, 08:19 • 26693 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
donetskDonetsk
rivneRivne
kharkivKharkiv

