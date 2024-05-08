Russians have once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities: which regions have suffered the most

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians have once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities: which regions have suffered the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24581 views

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih, damaging power generation and transmission facilities.

Last night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, damaging power generation and transmission facilities. Damage assessment and rescue operations are underway. Ukrainian power engineers are working around the clock to ensure the stable operation of the power system. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

The energy infrastructure was attacked again on a massive scale last night and both generation and transmission facilities were damaged. Most of the attacks took place in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih

- Hrynchuk said.

She said that it is difficult to talk about the results of today's attack.

"We are only assessing the damage, extinguishing the fire and the necessary rubble removal. And it will take some more time before we can give more detailed information. But the situation is really complicated, we see that the enemy has targeted our generating capacities, mainly shunting generation, as well as transmission system facilities, and is not abandoning its efforts to plunge us into darkness."  - said Hrynchuk. 

She noted that our power engineers work around the clock, seven days a week and without rest, to keep the energy system in stable operation and provide everyone with light as much as possible.

Recall

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in 6 regions, damaging the power grid and gas infrastructure, there are restrictions for more than 200,000 subscribers in Kharkiv region, evening restrictions for consumers are possible.

Iryna Kolesnik

