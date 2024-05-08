Russians have once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities: which regions have suffered the most

Last night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, damaging power generation and transmission facilities. Damage assessment and rescue operations are underway. Ukrainian power engineers are working around the clock to ensure the stable operation of the power system. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

The energy infrastructure was attacked again on a massive scale last night and both generation and transmission facilities were damaged. Most of the attacks took place in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih - Hrynchuk said.

She said that it is difficult to talk about the results of today's attack.

"We are only assessing the damage, extinguishing the fire and the necessary rubble removal. And it will take some more time before we can give more detailed information. But the situation is really complicated, we see that the enemy has targeted our generating capacities, mainly shunting generation, as well as transmission system facilities, and is not abandoning its efforts to plunge us into darkness." - said Hrynchuk.

She noted that our power engineers work around the clock, seven days a week and without rest, to keep the energy system in stable operation and provide everyone with light as much as possible.

Russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in 6 regions, damaging the power grid and gas infrastructure, there are restrictions for more than 200,000 subscribers in Kharkiv region, evening restrictions for consumers are possible.