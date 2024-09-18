Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean ballistic missiles at the attacked warehouse in the Trevets region - NSDC

At the military arsenal in the Trevets region of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, the Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

In a large warehouse in the city of Toropets in the Tver region, the Russians stored missiles for Grad, S-300 and S-400, as well as manufactured ballistic missiles for Iskander, and began to build a stockpile of North Korean KN23t - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the Information Resistance group , the arsenal could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines.

They rarely achieve their desired goals, but pose a serious threat to the population: Oleshchuk on North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles