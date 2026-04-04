Russians attacked a market in Nikopol - 5 dead and 19 wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a market in Nikopol, with 5 dead and 19 wounded, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha and the Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office on social media on Saturday, writes UNN.

On April 4, at about 9:50 a.m., Russian military forces attacked a market in Nikopol using a UAV. - reported the prosecutor's office.

5 people died, 19 were injured due to the Russian attack on Nikopol. The enemy attacked with FPV drones. A fire broke out. Trading pavilions and a shop were damaged. wrote Hanzha.

According to the head of the OVA, "five people died - 3 women and 2 men."

"Nineteen people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as serious," he said.

260 out of 286 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight