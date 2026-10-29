Russian strike on Dnipro: Macron calls for a “lasting peace”

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Russian jet-powered drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro, which at the time killed 13 people and injured another ten. He expressed his condolences to Ukrainians and called for increased efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. The French president wrote this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

It is with deep sadness that I learned that a Russian jet-powered drone crashed into the Dnipro railway station, causing a very high number of casualties. I express my condolences and solidarity to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. In this context, we must aim for much more than a local ceasefire, like the one recently achieved in Oleshky. It is unacceptable that Russia continues to reject all proposals in this direction, continuing to escalate the conflict and attack civilians. Together, we must redouble our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and bring Russia to the negotiating table - Emmanuel Macron stated.

As a reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian jet-powered drone strike on the station in Dnipro and showed the first footage from the site of the enemy attack.